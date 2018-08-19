Sunderland council vehicle accident claims reach more than £400,000 in three years

A burst hydraulic pipe on a council wagon racked up a £21,000 bill when it sprayed oil over a house and car.

The accident - in Athelhampton, Washington - contributed to insurance claims totalling £422,000 for accidents involving vehicles owned and operated by Sunderland City Council in the last three years.

Between 2015/16 and 2017/18, incidents involving the council’s fleet have led to payouts of £442,019.93, a Freedom of Information request has revealed.

The figures cover the cost of repairs and insurance payouts for both pursued and successful claims, with the most common accidents including crashes into other vehicles.

Out of the 742 incidents recorded over the period, 478 - 64% - were subject to insurance payouts or repair costs from the council.

While there were no fatalities involving council-owned or operated vehicles, a total of 30 injuries were also recorded.

The council’s cabinet member for environment and transport, Coun Amy Wilson, said: “The city council has a large fleet of vehicles reflecting its many different services from refuse and waste collections to highways operations.

“Many of these vehicles can travel hundreds of miles every week and, unfortunately, accidents can and do happen.”

The highest insurance cost over the three years was £25,429.93 after a council vehicle hit a lamp post in Havannah Road, Washington.

This was followed by a £21.682.77 bill for the hydraulic oil spill - also in Washington. Other incidents included damage to schools and parked cars, a vehicle severing a gas main while cutting grass, and a bin wagon injuring someone by reversing into them.

Insurance costs of £1,614.52 were also listed following a limescale stain on a vehicle’s paint work and linked to the ceiling of Sunderland Civic Centre’s staff car park.

Coun Wilson added: “Any accident claims are always thoroughly investigated and the council is always looking to manage its risks, recover monies where the council is not at fault, and reduce accidents wherever possible.”

A council spokesman said: “Sunderland City Council has comprehensive motor insurance and therefore the figures attached include the cost of repairs as well as third party costs. The attached list all relates to insurance claims, whether pursued or successful.”