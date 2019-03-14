Sunderland coroner's team appeals for help to trace family members of late patient

Relations of a man who died while he was patient of a Sunderland hospital are being urged to get in touch with the city's coroner's office.

Douglas Arnold Allaker was staying at Hopewood Park in Ryhope when he died on Saturday.

The 63-year-old, who was born on February 24, 1956, is known to have worked as a coal delivery driver during his career.

It is thought he has family links to Stanley.

Anyone with information is asked to call coroner's officer Jessica Lee, who is based at Sunderland Civic Centre, on (0191) 561 7844 or email jessica.lee@sunderland.gov.uk

Mr Allaker's inquest is due to open tomorrow at 9.30am and is expected to be adjourned until Wednesday, April 24.