Sunderland Coronation Street actress set to appear at new Houghton Feast event

Wearside-raised Coronation Street actor Melanie Hill is set to be one of the star attractions at a new convention as part of this year’s Houghton Feast celebrations.

Melanie, who also appeared in sitcom Bread, dramas Merlin and Waterloo Road as well as film Brassed Off, is pencilled in to be at GeekFeast, a TV, movie, game and comic convention which takes place next month.

Houghton Feast traditional roasting of the ox ceremony

There will be a meet and greet with superheroes, geeky stalls, pop vinyls, a cosplay competition as well as a laser show finale, while further events are to be announced.

Cosplay and costume creator Amy Telford who will be sharing secrets and advice on how to make your own cosplay costume, while there will also be an appearance from a three-wheeled Reliant Robin van such as the one used by the Trotter brothers in classic sitcom Only Fools and Horses.

And Houghton author Sheila Quigley will be telling visitors how she began her celebrated writing career.

The origins of Houghton Feast, which this year takes place from October 5 to October 14, date back to the 12th Century and Michaelmas, the dedication service of the parish church of St Michael and All Angels.

Launch of Houghton Feast 2017 in Houghton Broadway.

The 10-day festival was revived in the 1960s and features a host of attractions including a fairground, church events, carnival parade, a tattoo with pipes and drums, shows, community events, exhibitions, talks and tours, and fireworks.

There is also the famous Ox Roast, which is held at Rectory Field in the town on Feast Monday.

GeekFeast will be held on Sunday, October 7, at Houghton Sports Centre, in Station Road, from 11am to 4pm.

Adult tickets are priced at £5, children’s tickets (for those aged 12 and under) at £3 and a family ticket for two adults and two children is £14.

Tickets can be bought by going online to www.geekfeast.co.uk or by going to the Houghton Feast Box Office at Zazz Boutique in Newbottle Street.

Visitors can also pay on the door on the day.