Sunderland company is mastermind behind new CBeebies TV series

A popular CBeebies series returns to screens today – with a Sunderland production company behind the camera.

My First will be screened on the children’s channel from 5.35pm and is a 20-episode live action series which follows the first experiences of children across the country.

MCC Media, based in Monkwearmouth, has been travelling to the four corners of the UK to record milestones of children under six.

Each episode of the second series will follow a child as they do something new for the first time; from baking a cake to visiting a castle, exploring caves and gazing into space.

The series has been filmed so that viewers share in these events and the company hopes that each 11-minute episode will spark conversation between parents and children as they too, prepare to undertake new experiences of their own.

Series producer Paul McCoy said: “It’s been great to work with CBeebies on another season of My First. We’re committed to giving children a voice and the audience can watch these exciting moments unfold.

“We have been very privileged to work with such a diverse range of children. I can’t thank the families enough for welcoming us into their homes and for everyone else who helped make this series possible.”

Aimed at children under six, My First is filmed from a toddler-eye perspective and young viewers are encouraged to share in milestones and interact with the narrator as the action unfolds.

* The second series of My First starts today on CBeebies and plays on weekdays at 5.35pm.