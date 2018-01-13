Sunderland company in-tent on helping youngsters in need

A housing company has provided a calming place for youngsters at a Sunderland children’s home.

Miller Homes has supported the creation of a wooden yurt at Monument View Children’s Home in the city.

The new yurt at Monument Children's Home in Sunderland.

The building will provide a calm and secure environment for residents and staff.

Miller joined forces with Together for Children Sunderland, which delivers services on behalf of Sunderland City Council, to help children and families in the region who are in need of extra support.

The company donated £800 towards the construction of the yurt in the grounds of the home, which is located close to its Scholars Gate development in Shiney Row.

The yurt will act as the venue for ‘Holding the Space’ counselling sessions and will provide a place for children to voice their thoughts and feelings without fear of prejudice.

The children living in our residential home will benefit from this greatly Graeme Conley

Graeme Conley, manager at Monument View, said: “We had been looking to create a calming space for residents of the home, as a place for children and staff to come together and engage in discussions without outside influence or distraction.

“Our vision to create a wooden yurt in the grounds of the home would not have come to fruition without the generous donation from Miller Homes, so we are extremely grateful to them for their support.

“The children living in our residential home will benefit from this greatly and we know it will make a real difference to their lives here.”

Passionate about supporting the communities surrounding its developments, Miller Homes’ donation to Monument View Children’s Home follows its work last autumn to create a Hope Shelter at Newbottle Primary Academy as part of its pledge to Habitat for Humanity.

Andrew Somerville, regional sales manager at Miller Homes North East, added: “When the opportunity arose to help with the building of the yurt at Monument View, we wanted to get involved, as we feel we have a responsibility to be present in the communities surrounding our developments, making them a great place to live.

“The yurt looks fantastic and I’m sure it will prove to be a valuable addition to the home.

“I’m pleased that we have been able to aid in creating this space and we hope that the children will benefit greatly from it.”