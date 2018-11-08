Sunderland community knits poppies for Remembrance Service

Residents in a Sunderland community have knitted hundreds of poppies to remember the fallen.

The poppies have been hung on nets in Fulwell and the area will be holding a memorial service on Saturday.

A tribute to the fallen in Fulwell Community Library.

Coun Margaret Beck, said volunteers from Fulwell Community Library along with Friends of Fulwell and Fulwell Junior School have been involved in the project and spent an afternoon attaching the poppies to the nets on Fulwell Green, opposite the Blue Bell pub.

She said: "For weeks the people of Fulwell have been knitting the poppies and just lately tying them on to camouflage nets.

"In preparation for Armistice Day the library has been contacting local people and organising a short ceremony to take place on the green."

The Fulwell Community Library Singers will be taking part in the service, as well as the Mayor of Sunderland, Coun Lynda Scanlan, and the Fulwell Methodist Minister Reverend Gareth Philips.

And, a bugler will sound the Last Post.

The service will start at 10.30am and everyone is invited along to the green to take part.