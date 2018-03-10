Sunderland community groups to get share of £121,000 from Big Lottery Fund

Community organisations across Sunderland are celebrating today after they were told they are to share in more than £120,000 in National Lottery cash.

The money has been raised by players for good causes and is being distributed by the Big Lottery Fund, the largest funder of community activity in the UK.

In total, 13 community projects in Sunderland are receiving a share.

Wearside Stroke Club is one of the groups involved – it will be receiving just under £10,000 to offer arts and filmmaking activities for stroke survivors, their families and carers.

The project will support stroke survivors to create a film documenting their stories, experiences and advice.

This will be shared with people affected by stroke to support their recovery and create better understanding of the condition.

Gloria Finnigan from the club said: “We are thrilled to receive National Lottery funding to help us create a film sharing our stories and offering advice, hope and support to anyone experiencing the life changing and often devastating impacts of stroke.

“We are a group of stroke survivors, families and carers who meet regularly providing friendship and support.

“We all felt that a film from those who have lived it would have really helped us at various stages following our stroke and we believe this will make a real difference to local people.”

Other organisations to benefit from the cash include Oxclose Community Academy, who will get £3,350 to create a garden area, Fulwell Community Library, which will be given £9,600 to buy new entrance doors, and Barnwell Academy, which is to be handed £10,000 to install activity trail equipment and all weather surfacing and offer healthy eating advice to encourage children and families to make healthier lifestyle choices.

James Harcourt, England Grant-Making Director at the Big Lottery Fund, said: “We can see how the money raised by players for good causes helps to bring ideas to life and gives local people the opportunity to work together for the good of their community.

“Whether from a village, town or city, we’re proud that our funding supports people who have identified what matters to them and their community and who want to make a positive change.”

Sunderland isn’t alone in enjoying the good news – the North East as a whole is receiving £1.4million, which is being distributed across 103 community projects and organisations.

Members of Wearside Stroke Club have said they are working with Banyan Arts and Living History North East to create their film.

Anyone who would like to get involved in the project by sharing their story of stroke can contact Katherine Lowe at Banyan Arts at banyanarts14@gmail.com.