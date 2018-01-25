Sunderland combat event set to raise funds for good causes

Fighters are set to pack a punch for good causes in Sunderland tomorrow.

A charity combat sports event is taking place at The Point Events Venue, in Holmeside, Sunderland.

We hope to raise as much money as possible for our three beneficiaries Paul Grieves

Hosted by Spartan Gym, it will include a number of boxing, kickboxing and Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) bouts.

Some will be exhibition fights, with the others to be competitive.

Three good causes in the Sunderland area will benefit from the night, with the money raised from the event to be divided equally been them.

One of the beneficiaries is I’m In For Will, which is raising money to go towards a family holiday or specialist equipment for five-year-old Will Calvert, who suffers from genetic disorder Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.

Animal rescue charity All Because of Freda will also benefit, as will the Hylton Castle Project, which is seeking to restore Hylton Castle.

Paul Grieves, who owns Spartan Gym, said: “We hope that the event is well-attended so we can raise as much money as possible for our three beneficiaries.

“We think we’re going to raise between £3,00 and £4,000, which would be fantastic.

“They’re all good causes which are close to our hearts, so to be able to help them would be brilliant.

“I’d like to thank the members and coaches of Spartan Gym, Kuei Ling Martial Arts, Roker Rough House and Unity Gym, Durham, for their committed support of the event.”

The event has been called ‘The Silent Trumpet 2018’, with Paul to headline the bouts as he takes on former world professional heavyweight kickboxing champion Jamie Moore, from Kuei Ling Martial Arts in South Shields, in a kickboxing exhibition bout.

The doors of the venue will open at 7.30pm, with the bouts set to begin at 8pm.

Tickets – costing £12 – are available from Spartan Gym, in Canterbury Road, Hylton Castle, and Bodyzone, in High Street West, Sunderland.

They can also be paid for on the door.