Sunderland College honours long serving staff

Sunderland College held a special ceremony to honour its staff.

The valuable contribution of long-serving staff members at the college was recognised with a celebration event.

Employee recognition and reward are vital Naomi Robson

Sunderland College hosted a special awards evening at its City Campus to mark the contributions of 14 staff members who had achieved 20, 30 or 40 years’ service with the college.

The evening event held at the City Bistro restaurant comprised a three-course meal served by catering and hospitality students and entertainment by music students.

Photography students also took photos throughout the event.

Staff were presented with a personalised glass award in addition to a monetary gift card that staff received on the anniversary of their long service.

Naomi Robson, Director of People and Organisational Development at Sunderland College, said: “We value our staff and believe that employee recognition and reward are vital.

“We organised this event as it’s important for our long-serving staff to be individually recognised for the work they do and their contribution to the success of the college. It also ensures they are seen as valued members to the wider-college and it increases overall staff motivation and morale.

“This is the first staff celebration event that we have held and we intend for it to become an integral part of our culture.”

The event was attended by the college’s chairman of governors, Rob Lawson, and principal and chief executive of Sunderland College, Ellen Thinnesen, who thanked the staff for their contribution and presented them with their award.

Lisa McRavey, a purchasing assistant with 20 years’ service at Sunderland College, said: “It was a fantastic evening. To be recognised and appreciated for my long service to the

college and to feel inclusive with all who attended, has made this awards ceremony a very memorable experience.”

Tracey Seed, a welfare services officer who also has 20 years’ service at Sunderland College, said: “When I met with the principal in December for my long-service award, she shared her plans for a celebration evening with me, as she felt that the college needed to do something more to show long standing staff that their contribution to the business is appreciated and valued.

“She was true to her word and the whole event was outstanding.”