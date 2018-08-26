Sunderland College gets good marks in latest student satisfaction survey

Sunderland College has made the grade.

College bosses are celebrating after a national survey revealed an increase in its overall student satisfaction score.

Sally Dixon

The annual National Student Survey, commissioned by the Office for Students , demonstrated that learners studying higher education programmes at Sunderland College rated

the College 86.9% for overall satisfaction, an increase from last year and is above the national average.

The College is also among the top five colleges and universities regionally for overall satisfaction.

In addition, 88% of Sunderland College higher education students were satisfied with the teaching on their course.

Sally Dixon, Director of Higher Education at Sunderland College, said: "We are delighted to be celebrating such a strong and positive set of results from our higher

education students.

"It is testament to our success in ensuring that every student receives the very best learning experience during their time with us."

The National Student Survey provides final year undergraduates the opportunity to provide feedback on their courses. Questions relate to the student learning experience and include

teaching, organisation and management, academic support and learning resources.

Sunderland College has approximately 600 higher education students and offers a flexible range of career-focused, university level qualifications from HNCs, HNDs to foundation degrees

and teaching qualifications, in sectors such as engineering; creative arts; science and manufacturing; construction; sport; health, life sciences and care; digital and computing; and

business and management.