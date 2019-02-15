Sunderland coastguard rescue team find woman after reports of 'concern for her welfare'

Coastguard crews came to the aid of a woman after there were concerns for her welfare last night.

Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team were busy with a shore-based water rescue practice at Roker when they were approached by a group of young people.

The young people said they were concerned for a female friend.

Police were called and a search followed but the coastguard rescue officers managed to find the woman in land.

She was taken home safe and well.

The incident happened just after 8.30pm yesterday.

A post on Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team's Facebook page reads: "While engaged in shore-based water rescue practice at Roker, the team was approached by a group of young people who were searching for their friend as they were concerned for her welfare.

"Coastguard Operations Centre was notified and while awaiting police attendance, the team began a search of the area.

"Following further information from the young people, Coastguard Rescue Officers located the female some distance inland.

"Police officers were directed to the location, from where they took her home.

"She was safe and well."