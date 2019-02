They are compiled from statistics available on the Home Office's Police.uk website and cover December of last year. For figures covering the rest of the city centre, click here.

1. Albion Place Thirty-one reported offences included 10 anti-social behaviour cases and seven violence and sexual offences (classed together).

2. Holmeside, near Vine Place Twenty-nine reported offences included nine violence and sexual offences (classed together) and six cases of anti-social behaviour.

3. Vine Place Twenty-five reported offences included 15 shoplifting cases and three violence and sexual offences (classed together).

4. Fawcett Street, near Burdon Road Twenty-three reported offences included 20 shoplifting cases.

