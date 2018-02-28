Sunderland chip shop boss says low food hygiene rating down to administration error

The boss of a string of Wearside chip shops says one of his stores is clean and safe to eat in despite getting a low hygiene rating which he blames on an administration error.

Downey’s, in St Luke’s Terrace, Pallion, was give a one rating when it was last inspected by staff from the Food Standards Agency.

Downey's Fish and Chip at Pallion is to be officially awarded a five-star rating soon. Owner Gareth Downey

But owner Glen Downey says that the fault is down to some paperwork not being filled in correctly and that the shop has since been inspected again, with a five rating for the shop due to be installed when ratings are updated next month.

Mr Downey told the Echo: “We’d only been open since last May when were inspected in November.

“Things fell down with the paperwork.

“If you haven’t got the Safer Food, Better Business part of the pack you get sent filled out properly, then we were told you can’t get higher than a one.

“We brought that part of the pack from a different shop and that’s why there was the problem.

“But it was nothing to do with the cleanliness of this store, how the food is served or how it is stored.

“All the equipment we have here is new and we get stock delivered fresh every day.

“We have all the relevant staff who are trained too.”

Mr Downey, who owns six shops altogether including outlets in Seaham, Roker, Barnes and West Rainton, added: “We have been told the rating will be updated as a five star soon.

“I think everyone’s initial reaction when they saw we were give a one was ‘it’s dirty’, but that’s not the case at all.

“We had all of the food temperature checks done properly.

“People who are maybe not in the business wouldn’t understand what’s happened that well but things should all be sorted soon.”

The chain of shops first opened in Seaham in 2011 and has gone from strength to strength since then.

“The Seaham branch was renovated last year and it has now doubled in size,” said Mr Downey.

“We’ve got six stores now employing between 50 and 60 people so business is good.”