Sunderland children say ‘bonjour’ to language lessons

Students at a Sunderland primary school said bonjour to a special day of learning.

A French Day was held at Grangetown Primary School to celebrate the end of the first year of learning French.

Youngsters put France in the picture.

The day included music, stories, drama, art, singing, history and food tasting, all with a French twist.

And, pupils looked the part with their French berets and striped t-shirts.

The teachers joined in too with one dressed as the French flag itself.

Les McAnaney, headteacher at Grangetown Primary, said days like this help to create the international ethos which is so valued at the school.

Part of our wider approach to teaching international awareness in a fun and relevant way Les McAnaney

He said: “Learning about the wider world, and understanding that in the end we are all one big global family, is so important.

“Our French Day was a huge success, and is very much part of our wider approach to teaching international awareness in a fun and relevant way.”

Grangetown teacher Clair Blackett – known as Madame Blackett to the Grangetown pupils – organised the day and was overjoyed that it went so well.

She said: “The day helped to bring France alive for the children. They learned so much about French culture, it was fun, and all of the activities were very engaging and hands-on.”

Grangetown Primary School youngsters enjoy their first French day.

The special day got underway with an assembly led by storyteller Natalie Paris, all about a friendly mole who welcomed his friends into his home on a cold winter’s night. Youngsters then tucked into a tasty French breakfast of croissants, French batons, baguettes, butter and jam, fruit juice, and hot chocolate.

A group of Year 9 pupils from they city’s Southmoor Academy were on hand throughout the day with their French teacher, who taught the pupils a French song.

Across the school, a wide variety of activities took place, all designed to celebrate France, including a boules tournament, an Eiffel Tower-themed art workshop, lessons on the French Revolution and a French Cafe.

All classes took part in an energetic and interactive outdoor activity based on the Tour de France.

Students enjoy a French-themed day.

Three cheers for the Eiffel Tower.

Building with marshmallows.

This young student knows his onions.

Someone showing her love for France.