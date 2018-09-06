Sunderland chefs putting finishing touches to menus for Restaurant Week

Sunderland restaurants are putting the finishing touches to their menus for a week-long food event.

Sunderland Restaurant Week, organised by Sunderland BID, runs from Saturday, September 8, to Sunday, September 16, with more than 40 eateries across the city taking part.

Diners can make the most of exclusive deals and menus at selected restaurants throughout the week, with a range of cuisines to choose from and deals starting at just £5.

Returning restaurants include Port of Call at Park Lane, 2 Church Lane at Church Lane, The Funky Indian at Borough Road and The Meat Up at Derwent Street.

Sharon Appleby, Head of Business Operations at Sunderland BID believes this will be the best Restaurant Week so far.

She said: "This is the fifth time we have held Restaurant Week in the city and every time gets bigger and better than the last.

"The variety of restaurants taking part this year really reflects on the growing restaurant scene we have here in Sunderland and this event is a great excuse to get out and see more of it.

“And this year it’s easier than ever to enjoy a night out as we have secured free parking after 5pm in city centre council car parks for the duration of Restaurant Week, with our main sponsor, Station Taxis, being another option if people don’t want to worry about having to drive home.”

And, this Restaurant Week will welcome a whole host of venues taking part for the first time, including 808 Bar and Kitchen at St Thomas Street, Esquires Coffee House at the Bridges and The Pickle at Vine Place, among others.

Carlton Johnston, co-owner of 808 Bar and Kitchen, said: “We are very pleased to be associated with such a big event to take place within the city.

“Having been a participant in last year’s event visiting restaurants myself, I feel it is a great way to broaden our following of people who are yet to visit the venue, as well as those who may not have heard about us so far.

“We can’t wait to welcome all guests to experience some of our best sellers from the new menu which we know will not disappoint.”

Those wanting to take advantage of the offers during Restaurant Week should download a voucher from www.sunderlandbid.co.uk/offers/restaurant-week.