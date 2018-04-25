Sunderland charity plans to cook up some help

A Wearside charity is hoping people will get baking to help sick children.

The Rainbow Trust Children’s Charity is calling on families to make a ‘Great Rainbow Bake’ to help seriously ill youngsters and their families.

The national charity, which has its North East base in Sunderland, is hoping as many people as possible will get behind the campaign, taking place on Bank Holiday Monday, May 7.

It is encouraging families and friends to celebrate spending precious time together and give themselves a baking challenge while raising vital awareness and funds for Rainbow Trust to give families with a seriously ill child time when it matters more than ever.

The charity is encouraging people to ‘Bake and Donate’ either by making a donation themselves or selling their cakes. Cakes do not have to be rainbow themed – the campaign is all about having fun and raising awareness of a worthy cause.

Oonagh Goodman, Director of Fundraising and Marketing at Rainbow Trust, said: ”We are very excited to be launching the Great Rainbow Bake, which offers a great opportunity for families to spend precious time together having fun taking on a baking challenge.”

To find out more about the Great Rainbow Bake visit http://rainbowtrust.org.uk/great-rainbow-bake