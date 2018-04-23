Sunderland charity holding rainbow bake project

A Wearside charity is hoping people will get baking to help sick children.

The Rainbow Trust Children’s Charity is calling on families to make a ‘Great Rainbow Bake’ to help seriously ill youngsters and their families.

The national charity, which has it’s North East base in Sunderland, is hoping as many people as possible will get behind the campaign, taking place on Bank Holiday Monday, May 7.

It is encouraging family and friends to celebrate spending precious time together and give themselves a baking challenge while raising vital awareness and funds for Rainbow Trust to give families with a seriously ill child time when it matters more than ever.

The charity is encouraging people to ‘Bake and Donate’ either by making a donation themselves or selling their cakes. Cakes do not have to be rainbow themed – the campaign is all about having fun and raising awareness of a worthy cause.

Rainbow Trust, which has a team based on Sunderland’s North Sands Business Centre, enables families who have a child with a life-threatening illness to make the most of their time together by pairing each family with an expert family support worker who helps them at home, in hospital and in the community, for as long as it is needed.

Oonagh Goodman, Director of Fundraising and Marketing at Rainbow Trust, said: ”We are very excited to be launching the Great Rainbow Bake, which offers a great opportunity for families to spend precious time together having fun taking on a baking challenge.

“This campaign is all about taking part, having fun and raising awareness of families caring for a seriously ill child.

“We would love to see as many families as possible join in and help Rainbow Trust’s Family Support Workers reach more families.”

Rainbow Trust relies almost entirely on voluntary donations and thanks to the generosity of its supporters helps over 2,300 families through its nine care teams in England.

To find out more about the Great Rainbow Bake visit http://rainbowtrust.org.uk/great-rainbow-bake.

Participants are also being encouraged to share their Great Rainbow Bake pictures – good and bad - on social media using the hashtag #GreatRainbowBake.