Sunderland celebrities Jordan Pickford and Charlotte Crosby show their support for veterans’ support group

Celebrities have joined the scores of people putting their shirts on a support group for forces veterans.

England World Cup football goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, Olympic boxer Tony Jeffries and Geordie Shore television star Charlotte Crosby are among famous Sunderland names to pose for photographs backing city-based Veterans in Crisis (VICs).

Other well-known people to sport T-shirts and hoodies bearing the group’s log include former Black Cats defender Darren Williams and club legend Kevin Ball.

They have been matched by dozens of far-from-ordinary people who have proudly worn the tops either on their summer holidays or while simply going around their everyday business here in Sunderland.

Former soldier Ger Fowler, 48, who founded Veterans in Crisis in its current guise earlier this year, said: “I’m just so touched by everyone who has shown their support for us by wearing our T-shirts and hoodies.

“It’s just typical of the support we’ve received from Sunderland and further afield since we started.”

Hong Kong and America are among the locations where the tops have been on show this year.

As for former Sunderland stopper Pickford, VICs caught up with him after he returned to his native Washington following his summer exploits in Russia.

Ger, from Southwick, who served with the Light Infantry in the late 1980s and early 1990s, said: “I know someone who knows Jordan and he was able to get a T-shirt to him.

“We are so grateful for his and everyone’s support.”

Others to pose for photographs include military authors and former SAS servicemen Ant Middleton and Colin Maclachlan.

Selling merchandise with the group’s name and contact details is among the main sources of generating funds for VICs.

The community interest company has helped more than 60 veterans across the city this year with money used to buy them items such as furniture or even suits for job interviews.

T-shirts cost £12 and hoodies £20 with further details available from Ger on (07398) 916590.

Veterans and supporters are also welcome to VICs’ weekly meetings at the Gunners Club, 10-11 Mary Street, Sunderland city centre, from 10am-1pm on Tuesdays.

