Sunderland celebrates Royal Wedding

People across Wearside had a royally good time as they held a host of celebrations to mark the Royal Wedding.

Communities came together to enjoy street parties and events as the world tuned in to watch the wedding of HRH Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Windsor.

The Royal Wedding street party on Padgate Road, Sunderland.

Around 100 people turned out to a street party on Padgate Road in Sunderland which featured face-painting, a bouncy castle and food.

Organiser Moy Langley, 54, a catering assistant, said it was the third street party she had held to mark royal occasions.

The grandmother of ten, said: “This is the third street party I have held.

"The first one was for the Queens Birthday and I also had one to mark William and Kate's wedding anniversary.

Royal Wedding street party organisers Moy and Chelsie Langley.

"I have always loved the royal family and wanted to do something for the kids in the community.

"It has got everybody together to be a part of the day."

Families also turned out to Arts Centre Washington for a day of musical entertainment, lunch and a chance to watch the wedding on the big screen.

Organised by the Hylton Castle Project, visitors were able to enjoy a digital exhibition of wedding photos taken at Hylton Castle and enjoy performances from Sunderland College musicians and performers from the annual ‘Gentoo Factor’ talent competition.

Families enjoying the Royal Wedding street party.

Sunderland City Council’s Hylton Castle Learning Officer, Pearl Saddington said: “Hylton Castle has long been used as a backdrop for wedding photos by local residents, and we’ve also heard many stories of people in the communities around Sunderland coming together for street parties to celebrate royal events.

“This inspired us to arrange some events to celebrate the upcoming royal wedding, as a chance to bring people together, to make new friends and to reminisce about past street parties and celebrations.”

The Youth Hub at Dawdon Youth and Community Centre in Sunderland also held a street party which saw the community enjoy refreshments, games and crafts.

Joanne Bowen, youth development manager at The Youth Hub, said: “I think it is important to keep traditions such as street parties alive as it encourages community cohesion and supports intergeneration which helps dispel negative stereotypes surrounding young people.”

Crowds gathered at Arts Centre Washington to watch the Royal Wedding.

Crowds watch the Royal Wedding at Arts Centre Washington.