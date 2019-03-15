Sunderland carer takes on the extreme sport of paraskiing for charity

A daredevil Sunderland woman took the plunge for charity.

Carer Donna Binyon took on the challenge of paraskiing to raise money for people with special needs.

Donna Binyon after her paraski.

The 30-year-old said she was full of confidence when she signed up for the extreme sport feat while on a skiing trip to the French Alps last year.

But when she was heading back to the slopes she started to get cold feet - and it wasn’t just the ice!

Paraskiing is an exteme sport where a skier is strapped to an instructor and the pair ski right off a mountain, before gliding down with a sail.

Donna, who hails from Ryhope, took on the challenge with her friend, Stacey Kerr, to raise money for Snow Buddies UK, which they are both volunteers with.

The charity organises and runs ski trip holidays for people with disabilities, buying and providing the specialised equipment, so those with special needs can enjoy the sport.

The former Southmoor Academy student became involved with the charity through Bradley Watmuff, 29, a quadriplegic who she helps care for at his home in Yorkshire.

Donna said: “We saw people doing the paraskiing last year and while I was there, I was all raring to go, but we didn’t have time.

“Now, because I hadn’t been skiing for a year, I was really nervous about it.

Donna Binyon (right) with Bradley Watmuff and Stacey Kerr.

“Even skiing is out of my comfort zone really, because I am not a sporty person, so this was a massive challenge. I’m not really keen on heights either.”

But, Donna said she was determined to go ahead with the jump and between them they have a target of raising £1,000 for the charity.

And, she loved it when the time came.

Donna said: “It was amazing. I didn’t want it to end. He let me pilot too which was a bit scary but felt a massive rush.”

Donna Binyon, second from the right, on a ski trip to the French Alps last year.

Donna said the aim of the charity is to make skiing holidays accessible and affordable for people with disabilities.

She said: “Skiing is not a cheap holiday anyway, without all the added costs if you are disabled.”

Snow Buddies raises money to buy the specialised equipment needed, which is very costly, including ski chairs, some which are guided by a second person, and others which the disabled person can control themselves.

Anyone who would like to donate to Donna for her challenge can visit her fundraising page https://bit.ly/2ERw2tP.

Donna Binyon, centre front, on a ski trip last year with Snow Buddies.