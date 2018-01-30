Sunderland care home residents celebrate Australia Day

Sunderland care home residents were transported to a land ‘Down Under’ when they took part in Australia’s national day celebrations.

Staff and resident at Barnes Court care home, in High Barnes, marked ‘Australia Day’ with a day of Aussie-themed activities.

The nursing and residential home - which also provides care for people living with dementia and young adults with physical disabilities - was decked out in Australian flags and decorations to get in the spirit of the occasion.

The Australian weather may not have come to the city, with temperatures reaching a high of 7C compared with the 27C heat in Sydney, but that didn’t stop Friday’s celebrations at the home which included an indoor ‘barbie’ and cryptic clues treasure hunt for residents.

Staff even donned Australian fancy dress to bring the cheer of the day to the home.

Mandy Mackley, home manager at Barnes Court, said: “It’s been a lot of fun.

“We wanted to bring the spirit of Australia to Barnes Court and I think we managed that.”

Australia Day is a annual national holiday held in Australia on January 26, the anniversary of the arrival of the first British fleet of ships to arrive on Australian soil back in 1788.

Each year over half of the population attend events organised by State Governments, local councils, community groups or get-togethers with family and friends.