Sunderland care home rated in top three per cent in country

Staff and residents at a Sunderland care home are celebrating an ‘outstanding’ achievement.

Northview Lodge has been rated as outstanding by the Care Quality Commission, the highest grade it could have.

I am so pleased that they have recieved the recognition they deserve Patrick Morley

The Castletown home is one of just three per cent nationally who have met this criteria.

In a glowing report, the CQC highlighted the ‘clear and visible person-centred culture’ at Northview Lodge, noting that there is a ‘family feel to the nature of care’ and a ‘tangible infectious cheerfulness throughout the service’.

The team at Northview Lodge were showered with praised for constantly going well beyond the call of duty to ensure that residents are supported in the kindest and most effective way possible – for example how residents who wished to go abroad for holidays were supported and even accompanied by members of the care team, allowing them to enjoy incredible experiences that they would otherwise have been unable to.

One resident, who had never been abroad before, told inspectors how amazing it was to be able to go to Benidorm with carers from the home.

Residents also told the inspectors how happy they are at the home, how they feel loved and cared for and that they love the staff.

Northview Lodge was further praised for the way it supports family and loved ones, including inviting the parent of a resident who had died to join them at Northview Lodge for Christmas dinner, to ensure they did not spend the day alone.

To celebrate the achievement Northview Lodge threw a huge party for everyone connected with the home, including family and friends.

Patrick Morley, Northview Lodge Care Home Manager, said: “This is a huge achievement by the team at Northview Lodge, and comes as a result of their hard work, loyalty and commitment to providing the kindest and very best care for the residents here.

“I am so pleased that they have received the recognition they deserve.”

For HC-One, owners of Northview Lodge, this is the second celebration of outstanding, another home, Jack Dormand Care Home in Horden, was awarded the top grade in March this year.

Stephen Butterworth, Managing Director at HC-One, said: “I would like to thank and congratulate every colleague at Northview Lodge for their hard work. At HC-One we aim to be the care provider of choice for residents in the communities that we serve, and Northview Lodge epitomises this mission.

“The home is a real asset to the HC-One family, and they deserve every single bit of praise they have received.”