Sunderland care home named among top 20 in North East

A Wearside care home has been named among the 20 best in the North East for the second year in a row.

Archers Park in Farringdon has been handed a Top 20 Care Home Award for the region by online industry review website www.carehome.co.uk

Archers Park resident Elsie Baker (left) with Home Manager Roz Wright.

The awards are announced annually and highlight the most recommended care homes in each region of the UK.

They are based on over 75,000 reviews from residents and friends/families of residents, for approximately 20,000 registered care homes, nursing homes and residential homes in the UK.

Roz Wright, Archers Park manager, said; “This is fantastic and we are delighted.

“To once again be recognised as a top-rated provider in the region is really positive and goes to show how hard the whole team has worked to make sure that we consistently meet and exceed residents’ and relatives’ expectations.

“Getting positive feedback is extremely rewarding.

“We are a tight-knit community in Farringdon with a great relationship with people in the local area, and it is nice to see this reflected in some of the lovely comments.”

Dan Ryan, chief operating officer at Orchard Care Homes which operates the home, said: “What an achievement for the team at Archers Park to receive this accolade for the second year running, well done to all involved. “Gaining regular, impartial feedback from service users is extremely valuable, and this award shows that the home and those working within it are highly regarded and valued within the local community they serve.

“As a business this is great to see, and it’s where we would like all of our homes to strive to.

“We position the company and its homes as being at the ‘heart of the community’ and we will be celebrating the homes’ success with its residents and their families and friends.”

Comments from the reviews taken into account included: “My dad is safe, happy and well cared for by kind, professional staff who always treat him with respect.”

Another read: “All staff have made our experience feel like a home from home.

“My mother-in-law has had the best care we could ever ask for.”

The 40-bed home provides residential care, with additional care for those living with dementia.

In addition to the two regional Top 20 Care Home Awards, deputy manager Karl Fazakerley was shortlisted as a regional finalist in the Great British Care Awards in November 2017.

In the same month, staff and residents celebrated the home’s 20th anniversary.