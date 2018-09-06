Sunderland care home manager retires after more than 20 years’ service

An award-winning manager has said an emotional goodbye to the Wearside care home she has been connected to since it opened over 20 years ago.

Roz Wright has managed Archers Park, (formerly Ashlea Park) in Farringdon, since 2015, and was one of the first to be employed at the home when it initially opened in 1997, when she was employed as a Care Assistant, and her daughter as a cook.

Roz Wright who is retiring after working at Archers Park in Farringdon for more than 20 years.

Archers Park, now owned and operated by Orchard Care Homes, became a second home to Roz, and she quickly rose through the ranks to deputy manager, before taking up her first home manager post at sister care home Ashlea Mews, in South Shields.

In 2015, she returned to the helm of Archers Park, and has since played an integral role in the home winning three regional awards in as many years, including being named a two-time winner of the ‘Top 20 Care Home Award for the North East of England’, an annual award handed out by online review aggregator, and ‘TripAdvisor of the care industry’, carehome.co.uk.

In 2018, the home was also presented with a ‘Star Award’, from independent consumer champion, Healthwatch, in recognition of its contribution to the local community.

Warmly regarded as one of the stars of Orchard Care Homes, in April this year, colleagues from across the Group celebrated Roz’s achievements at its inaugural employee recognition event, the Heart Awards, where she was presented with the highest honour of the night, the Chief Executive’s Choice Award.

A retirement party organised at Archers Park followed, and saw Roz, whose career spans more than 40 years, joined by residents and colleagues, including her husband Jimmy, a maintenance operative for the company, who retired at the same time.

“I don’t think it has quite sunk in that I’m actually going.” said Roz.

“I am definitely going to miss getting to know the residents, and being an extended part of their family, as well as working with the amazing teams that I’ve worked with.

“With that said, I am looking forward to spending some quality time with my grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and doing a bit of travelling.

“I won’t be straying too far though - my mam is a resident at our sister home Archers Court, which is just next door - so I’ll definitely be popping in for a cuppa.”