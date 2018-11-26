Sunderland care home celebrated for putting residents’ happiness at heart of its work

A home has collected top marks for making sure its residents are happy and healthy.

The Marigold Nursing Home, in Leechmere Road in Sunderland, has become the latest service in the city to receive a Star Award from the Healthwatch Sunderland team.

It comes after the positive feedback the home received as part of it’s project, Care Home Life – What it’s really like.

This involves the Healthwatch team visiting all of the care homes across Sunderland, Washington and the Coalfield areas of the city to find out what it is like to live in them.

They talk to residents their family and friends, as well as staff and the management of the homes and asking them questions around eight areas.

They focus on subjects such as how much residents and family can have a say in how the home is run and and whether residents are able to pursue their hobbies and interests.

Other questions the Healthwatch Sunderland team have asked the residents have included what they think of the food; is there enough choice when it comes to meals and when food is available; what the staff are like; do they have time to stop and chat; is there a chance to the things they enjoyed before moving into the home and if they get asked feedback about their care.

It also takes into account whether they have been to see a dentist or an optician.

Of all the care homes the Healthwatch team has visited in the first year of the project, Marigold Nursing Home received the highest scores, gaining high marks in all areas.

A spokesman for the team said: “This was an outstanding achievement from the care home and its team and was acknowledged with a visit from Healthwatch team to present their Star Award.”

Bijumon Joseph, the home’s manager said: “We at Marigold Care Home aim to provide outstanding person centred care to our residents.

“We treat everyone with respect and dignity and strive to provide better quality of care or our residents.

“We have created a family friendly home and support everyone including resident’s families and friends.”

He added his thanks to the team for their checks and feedback.

The results of the research collected so far has been added to the Healthwatch Sunderland website www.healthwatchsunderland.com.

It can be used by people to make more informed choices when considering which care home to move into themselves or their for their friends and relatives.

For further information please contact the Healthwatch Sunderland team on (0191) 514 7145 or email healthwatchsunderland@pcp.uk.net.