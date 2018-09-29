Sunderland businessman’s adventures raise £5,500 for child charity

An adventurous Sunderland businessman has raised more than £5,000 for charity during his challenges across the world.

Ralph Saelzer’s challenges have taken him cycling in India and Ecuador, as well as hiking in Greenland and over four years he has raised £5,500 for the NSPCC.

Ralph Saelzer.

The 60-year-old’s latest feat, from which he has recently returned, was to cycle 170 miles from Everest Base Camp via the Friendship Highway to Shigatse in Tibet - taking in two 5,200m passes on the way.

He cycled alone but was accompanied by a guide who travelled by car and carried emergency supplies, such as an oxygen bottle.

Ralph, managing director of Liebherr Sunderland Works Ltd, is supporting the NSPCC’s Sunderland Business Board in its bid to raise funds for the children’s charity.

He said: “As with my last few adventures I thought this was a great opportunity to support the brilliant work of the board, which is chaired by my good friend Umesh Patel and raises money for the charity’s work in Sunderland.

It’s about immersing yourself in a different culture, which you can do when you are travelling by yourself Ralph Saelzer

“Sometimes when I’m on these trips I ask myself ‘what the heck have I done?’.

“But they are always worthwhile, both for the good cause and the experience.

“It’s about immersing yourself in a different culture, which you can do when you are travelling by yourself or in a very small group. You challenge yourself. You communicate with people whose language you cannot speak.

“The Tibetan people are so friendly and cheery, especially the children who stop you to have a conversation.”

Jackie Dawson, NSPCC Community Fundraiser for the North of England, said: “We are very grateful that Ralph has chosen to raise funds for the NSPCC while embarking on these extremely impressive challenges.

“All the money raised by Ralph will go towards helping the NSPCC protect more children from abuse and neglect in Sunderland.”

One of the services the charity offers is visits to primary schools, in which children are taught about their right to be safe. In 2017/18, NSPCC volunteers and staff delivered Speak out Stay safe assemblies and workshops in 150 primary schools in Tyne and Wear, reaching 35,268 children.

Anyone who would like to sponsor Ralph, still can do so by visiting www.justgiving.com/fundraising/ralph-saelzer7.