Sunderland bus service affected after passenger takes ill

A bus service has been halted after a passenger took ill.

Bus operator Go North East has reported its X5 service from Sunderland Park Lane at 7.50am is not operating as a passenger is unwell.

The company said the service will recommence as soon as possible.

It later reported the service was back in operation, but running late. It said: "The 07:50 departure from Sunderland Park Lane will operate approximately 15 minutes late."

Service X5, "the Wear Xpress", runs between Sunderland, Houghton, Peterlee and Hartlepool, and serves other key destinations including Doxford International Business Park.