Sunderland bridge incident brought to close after three hours

A person was brought to safety from the wrong side of railings of a Sunderland bridge after almost three hours of work by the emergency services.

Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team were called to help police on the Queen Alexandra Bridge.

The Queen Alexandra Bridge.

A spokesman for the team said: "We were tasked this evening to assist police with a person on the wrong side of the railings of the Queen Alexandra Bridge.

"Our rope rescue technicians stood by whilst police negotiators engaged with the person.

"After almost three hours the person was brought to safety and into the care of the awaiting triage team."

They added that the RNLI's Inshore Lifeboat, the Hazardous Area Response Team and the Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service.

The incident happened at 7.40pm yesterday.