Sunderland boys suffer nasty skin burns after getting black henna tattoos on holiday

A mum fears that her two sons could be permanently scarred after their skin broke out in painful blisters when they got black henna tattoos while on holiday.

Brothers Nathaniel Hainsworth, 13, and Kane Archibald, seven, got the temporary art inked on themselves while away in the Spanish resort of Cala Bona, in Majorca.

The burns left on Kane Archibald after he got a black henna tattoo.

But a week after returning home the boys’ mum Carrie, 35, noticed Kane’s skin on his arm where he got the tattoo was itchy and sore.

Just days later, Nathaniel was found to have the same problem on his back.

“Kane came in from school and showed me how his skin had broken out so we went to A&E at Sunderland Royal Hospital,” said Carrie, a support worker from Ryhope who is married to Stephen, 38.

“They said he was having an allergic reaction and gave him something for it and told me to keep an eye on it.

Carrie Archibald with sons Nathaniel Hainsworth (left) and Kane Archibald and her husband Stephen Archibald.

“I checked my eldest son’s back and it was going the same route so I took them back to A&E where they said they have got chemical burns.

“They said they hadn’t seen anything like this in about 10 years.”

The family were then sent to the burns unit at Newcastle’s Royal Victoria Infirmary for further treatment.

Carrie added: “They’re not sure yet whether they will be permanent so we’re just waiting.”

Henna tattoos are temporary and usually fade within a week of getting them done.

But with black henna a chemical called para-phenylenediamine is used, typically found in hair dyes.

The British Skin Foundation has previously run campaigns calling on holidaymakers to avoid black henna tattoos, something which Carrie is now backing.

“With it coming up to holiday time, we want to make people aware of the dangers of getting these tattoos,” she said.

“We thought that letting them get this was just a bit of harmless fun, but it has turned into something nasty.

“As a family we were totally unaware of things like this happening and I’d urge people not to get them. “The pain that the boys have to go through so far is terrible and they’re only just recovering.

“It’s not very nice for them to have to suffer with it and it could be a while before they know if they’ll be left with scars or not.”