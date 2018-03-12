Sunderland boys get lessons in caring

Boys at a Sunderland school have been given a lesson in caring.

Students from New College Durham held an event for Farringdon Community Academy, aimed at encouraging more young men to think about a career in the care industry.

Encouraging more men to consider a career in care

Year 9 pupils from the Wearside school visited the Durham college to take part in the Men into Care event, where they got a chance to try interactive activities aimed at providing them with a taste of potential career routes.

Throughout the day, the pupils took part in fun theoretical and practical workshops, delivered by the expert Early Years and Health Care lecturers at New College Durham.

These included learning how to move and handle patients safely in the ward, communicating with different audiences, such as children and doctors, lifesaving skills and infection control.

Helen Owen, Head of School for Early Years, Health and Care at New College Durham, said: “We had a wonderful day welcoming young men from Farringdon Community Academy to experience our ‘Men into Care’ event.

“We are committed to increasing the diversity and gender balance of the early years and care workforce and believe these kind of events are therefore extremely important.”

Clare Whittington, a Farringdon teacher, said: “The day was enjoyed by everyone involved. The students came away with a keenness to explore the health sector further. We can’t thank the staff at New College Durham enough for hosting such an innovative and engaging event.”