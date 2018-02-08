Sunderland-born singer Emeli Sande receives MBE from Prince Charles

Sunderland-born hit singer Emeli Sande has spoken of her pride at receiving her MBE at Buckingham Palace.

Sande, who was born in the city before moving to Scotland as a baby, was presented with her award by Prince Charles for her services to music.

The 30-year-old Next To Me musician, from Alford, Aberdeenshire, said afterwards: "It feels very exciting, a big honour. And especially because I get to experience the whole day with my family.

"So we've all been on such a big journey together. Being here is so much to do with their sacrifices as well as mine so it was a great treat for all of us."

Sande is the child of Zambian father Joel Sande and English mother Diane Sande.

Asked about speculation that she is in line to sing the theme tune for the next James Bond movie, she admitted it would be "epic" if she was approached for the role.

She added: "I keep hearing this but I haven't heard anything directly.

"Of course I would love to. A chance to get quite dramatic with your music-making. I think I know how to approach it."

In terms of the style she would choose, she said: "I think it would just be something very soulful and quite dramatic and I guess when you are writing something for a movie you think more visually so you can kind of create a bigger picture in your mind so, yeah, try and make something epic."

Sande is currently recording a new album which she said is due for release this year.