Sunderland bingo giant tombola hits the jackpot

Sunderland on-line bingo giant tombola saw turnover increase by almost a quarter in the last financial year.

The firm's results for the year ending ending April 2017 show turnover increased by 24% from £59.5 million to £73.7 million, with net profit increasing

Tombola's new offices

by 16%.

Tech staff numbers also continued to rise steadily in the period in line with the company’s 2020 recruitment targets.

Founder and Chief Executive Phil Cronin said: "tombola has continued to grow at an outstanding rate whilst consistently delivering an innovative and original portfolio of online entertainment for our customers and exceptional technical performance, support and customer service.

"We are nearly three years into our five-year 2020 strategy and ahead of our own projections for

the forthcoming year.

"The opening of our new HQ in Sunderland is a key element of our future development, expansion and growth plans. It will also assist us to achieve our aim to significantly increase the size of our North East tech team by 2020.

"tombola also continues to perform well in all international markets. As well as the UK, tombola is the leading bingo site in both Italy and Spain, and we plan to expand into more new territories in the coming months."

Founded in 2000, tombola.co.uk is the largest bingo site in the UK, with more players than any other company. The firm develops and produces all of its original bingo software and arcade games in-house and has one of the region’s largest tech teams.

The company is constructing a £7million, 25,000 sq. ft new head office at Wylam Wharf in Sunderland, which is due tom open in the summer.