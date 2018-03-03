Sunderland bin collections to resume next week - here's why

Council chiefs have explained why bin collections in Sunderland will not resume until next week.

The authority said on Friday that due to the amount of missed collections over the past week, they would not be able to return to collect missed bins.

Councillor Michael Mordey.

Sunderland bin collections to resume next week unless there is more bad weather

People are being advised that if their bin has been missed, they are advised to take it back onto their property and put it out on the next scheduled collection day for that type of waste.

Now, Councillor Michael Mordey, who is responsible for city services at the authority, has explained why the council has made the decisions which have been taken over the past few days.

Coun Mordey said: "A number of residents have queried why the council have been unable to arrange catch up collections for missed refuse and recycling collections from last Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

"I would like to clarify the council’s position for residents.

"The decision was not based on cost; it was based primarily on the current weather condition and the forecasts for the weekend.

"The forecast for the weekend is for more snow showers mixed with sleet and freezing temperatures.

"The Met Office have issued a yellow ice warning.

"This means frontline staff are needed on winter duties.

"Again, keeping the city moving by clearing roads and footpaths.

"Due to the severity of the snow over the last week, the priority for the council has been on keeping major A roads open.

"Moving onto B roads where there was capacity.

"This has meant that the vast majority of residential streets and back-lanes have not been treated at all - leaving many like ice rinks.

"This means it is still near impossible to get a refuse wagon down many back-lanes or into streets safely to service bins.

"The council must take into consideration the safety of the crews and of the general public.

"The weather is not likely to improve dramatically until early next week.

"Collections are due to start “as normal” again on Tuesday.

"Meaning if the council wanted to catch up on the collections missed last Wednesday, Thursday and Friday; whilst also servicing the bins due for collection on their normal day from Tuesday - we would require twice the number of staff and twice the number of wagons, which we don’t have - it is operationally impossible.

"I would like to reiterate that those properties that did miss a green bin collection, the council WILL take any extra bags you have on your next scheduled green bin collection day.

"If any resident would like to get rid of excess rubbish before their next collection they can take it to the Household Waste and Recycling Centres at Beech Street, Deptford and/or Campground, Washington.

"I would personally like to apologise, to the parts of the city that have been affected.

"The council looked at all ways we could have caught-up over the weekend but have been prevented from doing so because of the the underlying icy conditions in many residential areas and the poor weekend weather forecast.

"I would also like to personally thank everyone for their understanding in the circumstances - this decision was not taken lightly and people’s understanding is really appreciated."

Next week is the first week of new bin collection days for a number of households.

More information is available at www.sunderland.gov.uk/bindays