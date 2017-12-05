Sunderland BID: Celebrate Christmas within the community

This Christmas, Sunderland Business Improvement District (BID) is bringing something very special to the heart of the city.

Every Thursday evening and weekend on the lead-up to Christmas, Park Lane will come to life with a variety of acts and the very best talent Sunderland’s diverse communities have to offer, as part of a fun-filled festive programme created by the BID, which also includes an ice rink at Keel Square and Christmas markets at Park Lane.

Tom 'Mouse' Smith.

Local musicians, dancers, choirs and more will take to the streets to entertain the masses, with visitors already having enjoyed performances including singer/songwriter, Marty Longstaff, better known as The Lake Poets, Seaham singer Rebecca Young of This Little Bird and Moo Music Workshop.

But luckily there’s still lots of time to some fantastic acts and to take part in fun, family activities and workshops too.

The finale weekend, on December 23 and 24, will see the community Christmas programme spread festive cheer for the final time for 2017, with Christmas storytelling, goodie bags for the children and carols with Westoe Brass Band.

And don’t worry about getting caught in the rain or turning into an icicle standing outside, because all of the activities and performances will take place in a cosy converted shipping container at Park Lane, supported by Gentoo and Nexus. Just look out for the Christmas tree on top…

Hindi Nari Sanghs Bollywood SandDANCERS.