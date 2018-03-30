Sunderland-based ScS rapped after breaking advertising rules

A Sunderland-based company has been criticised after breaking advertising rules.

Furniture firm ScS, based in Villiers Street, Sunderland, claimed in an advert that “everything” was free until 2019 if customers took out credit.

However, two people contacted the Advertising Standards Authority (ACA) to ask if the advert was misleading, as they understood a delivery charge applied to all orders.

The ASA upheld the complaints against the TV adverts, which were broadcast in December 2017 and January 2018. The adverts must not run again in their current form and ScS have been told they must ensure in future that it is made clear customers will be charged for delivery.

The ASA added: “The ASA noted that the ad quoted prices for a number of different items, but did not make any reference to delivery charges.

“We noted that some other furniture retailers offered free delivery, while some always charged to deliver to customers’ homes.

“We considered that viewers would understand from the ad that they would not have to pay any additional charges to have an item delivered.”