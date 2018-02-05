Sunderland-based 0800 Repair in running for national award

Rainton Bridge-based 0800 Repair Gas is in the running for a national industry award.

The heating, gas, insulation and renewables firm is a finalist in the H&V News Awards 2018 in the Domestic Heating Contractor of the Year category.

It has been an exceptional year of growth for the Group as a whole, buoyed by significant contract wins and the launch of additional services. Phil Pallister

The news follows of a strong year for 0800 Repair Gas, which secured a landmark, eight-figure contract with energy supplier npower to deliver a range of ECO services as sole provider, including boiler installations as well as loft and cavity wall insulation.

As a result, the firm is now operating nationally – ahead of its long-term strategy – and turnover is expected to rise to in excess of £20million.

The company forms part of Pacifica Group, one of the UK’s largest providers of home services and product warranty. The group handles in excess of 4,500 jobs per week and employs more than 480 staff. It comprises of Pacifica Home Services, Pacifica Appliance Services and UK Warranty.

Phil Pallister, owner and managing director of 0800 Repair Gas, will be looking to build on his shortlisting in the Institute of Directors (IoD) Young Director of the Year category at the leading business organisation’s 2017 Yorkshire and North East annual awards.

He said: “To be in the same company as a number of the leading names in construction, heating and plumbing is a major signal of intent for 0800 Repair Gas. We are delighted to be involved in our industry’s most prestigious annual event,” he said.

“It has been an exceptional year of growth for the group as a whole, buoyed by significant contract wins and the launch of additional services. This has allowed us to further strengthen our workforce to meet the increased demand after becoming a national company – five years ahead of schedule, which is a fantastic achievement.

“We will be flying the flag for the North East in April and hopefully we can build on this period of positivity with further awards recognition.”

0800 Repair Gas will join a number of the UK’s largest companies in the construction, heating and plumbing industry at the awards, which will be held at the Grosvenor House Hotel, London, on April 19.