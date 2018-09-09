Sunderland athletes pound streets in Great North Run

Runners from Sunderland were among athletes who pounded the streets as entered this year’s Great North Run.

In the region of 43,000 people attempted this year’s gruelling 13.1 mile half marathon from Newcastle to the South Tyneside coastline.

Catherine Purdy and Len Christopher after completing the Great North Run.

Mo Farah won a record fifth Great North Run with a time of 59 minutes and 26 seconds, while Kenyan Vivian Cheruiyot was the fastest woman with a time of 67 minutes and 43 seconds.

But for most the day was about the fun runners who raised much needed funds for worthy causes across the UK.

Catherine Purdy, 34, from Roker and Len Christopher, 72, from Southwick, were both running with their Sunderland Harriers teammates.

Len, who was doing his 31st run, was almost raising cash for a cancer charity.

Great North Run 2018.

Len said: “It’s taken me two hours and seven minutes, this was one of my slowest ever times, but it’s still been a good run.

“I always try to do my bit for charity too, I’ve raised about £100 this time.”

Catherine, who completed the run in two hours 50, was pleased with her efforts.

She said: “I am quite happy with my time, it’s my ninth run.

“It’s always such a fantastic experience, there’s so many people who turn out.”

Thousands of spectators lined the route and handed out much needed refreshments.