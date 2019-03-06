Sunderland at Wembley: When Manchester City fans wrote letters of praise to the Black Cats' phenomenal fans

After Sunderland booked themselves another trip to Wembley for the final of the Checkatrade Trophy, we look back to how proud Black Cats fans made the city on their last visit.

So impressive was their support at the Capital One Cup Final in March 2014, that Manchester City fans wrote to the Sunderland Echo letters page praising their opponents' supporters.

Adam Kowalczuk, who was at Wembley to cheer on the Blues, said: “To come out of the ground after the celebrations and to be applauded by your fans was absolutely fantastic.

“This wasn’t just one group of your fans. It happened on four separate occasions.

“It shows the true measure of the people who support your club and I have nothing but sheer admiration for them now.

He added: “From now on, you will have an additional fan looking out for your results.

“I wish you all the best for the rest of the season."

Susan Lowe was also in the Manchester City end at Wembley.

She said: “What wonderful supporters the Sunderland fans are.

“On the way out of the stadium, the city fans were applauded by hundreds of Sunderland supporters.

“I was with an 81-year-old lady and I cannot tell you how many times we were both hugged or congratulated by Sunderland supporters – young and old.

“It is refreshing to know that not all football supporters are thugs, and I am not sure City fans would have been so gracious if we had lost.”

“I would like to let your wonderful supporters know how much it meant to us and tell everybody at the club what great supporters you have.”