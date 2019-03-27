Sunderland at Wembley: Warning to supporters over stadium bag policy ahead of Checkatrade Trophy final

Sunderland supporters are being warned that bags over a certain size are prohibited from being taken into Wembley Stadium ahead of this weekend's Checkatrade Trophy final.

The Black Cats take on Portsmouth on Sunday, with the match kicking off at 2.30pm.

Abut 40,000 SAFC supporters are expected to attend the game.

Read more: Sunderland at Wembley: School tells students they must be back for classes on Monday after Checkatrade Trophy following 'a number of holiday requests'

Now, club supporter liaison officer Chris Waters has passed on advice about the size of bags which can be taken into the ground.

He tweeted: "Please note that Wembley Stadium has a new bag policy for supporters entering the stadium.

"All bags must be no bigger than 297mm x 210mm x 210mm."

Read more: Sunderland at Wembley: Meet the Danish Mackem hoping to be a lucky charm on Sunday

All ticketholders are now prohibited from bringing any bag into the stadium unless it is smaller than an A4 piece of paper.

The height must be no more than 297mm (11.7inches), the width must be no more than 210mm (8.27inches) and the depth must also be no more than 210mm (8.27inches).