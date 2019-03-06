Sunderland at Wembley: Tory MP who called fans 'scumbag football hooligans' before 2014 League Cup final congratulates SAFC supporters after club reaches Checkatrade Trophy final

A Tory MP who drew the ire of Sunderland fans ahead of 2014's League Cup final has congratulated the club on getting to Wembley once again.

Conservative Robert Halfon, who represents Harlow, criticised football supporters for leaving rubbish when they partied ahead of their cup final showdown against Manchester City in the capital.

Sunderland fans at Tuesday night's Checkatrade Trophy semi-final against Bristol Rovers.

He tweeted a picture at the time with the caption: "Went to London for dinner. Wish I hadn't.

"Scumbag football hooligans turn Covent Garden into a disgusting cesspit."

At the time Mr Halfon defended the comments, saying that he did not mention any club specifically.

Following last night's 2-0 win over Bristol Rovers in the Checkatrade Trophy semi-final, which set up a final showdown with Portsmouth on Sunday, March 31, Mr Halfon made an apology for the tweet from five years ago and also wished the Black Cats well.

In an exchange on Twitter with fan site Roker Report, Mr Halfon tweeted: "Very Good luck to you @RokerReport in the cup.

"My Apologies to all again for a mega-******** tweet I wrote in 2014."

And Sunderland fans have been happy to accept the gesture, even inviting Mr Halfon for drinks with them when they descend on the capital later this month.

@bobmurrary1956 wrote: "I think R/H should join us all in C/G for a sing song drink this time."

@JayHartWheeler added: "Brilliant! Possibly the only MP I’d buy a pint for! Join us in Covent Garden."

Andy Brown wrote: "Very refreshing, if only more MPs were as honest."

And Jordan Nicholson said: "Fair play for apologising like.

"If you happen to be in the vicinity again just join the party."

Mr Halfon replied to several supporters to say that he would happy to socialise with fans.