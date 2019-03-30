Sunderland at Wembley: 'Not one cross word - we really are the best fans in the world' - supporters give city 'the name we deserve' in beautiful scenes in the capital

Have your say

Sunderland fans have been glowing with pride after supporters painted London red and white on Saturday night.

Tens of thousands of Black Cats supporters flooded into the capital ahead of the Checkatrade Trophy final at Wembley.

Fans created magical scenes in Covent Garden and Trafalgar Square, with a magical atmosphere, singing and celebrating.

Both Northumbria Police and Metropolitan Police teams in place posted warm messages about fans on social media - and Sunderland supporters both at home and in London told of their pride.

Commenting on the Echo's Facebook page, Susan Saunders said: "Go on show how supporters should act. Looks amazing!!"

Dawn Proudfoot said: "Haven’t seen one cross word .... just lots of love and fun from the old to the young, lots of police standing watching in disbelief I think! Great fans."

Steven Bell said: "We need this for our remaining home games. Remember it’s about more than tomorrow. Can’t wait to get down there."

Linda Smith said: "Have a fab time everyone and give Sunderland the name we deserve xx"

John McCall said: "Football fans at their best."

Tracy Dunn said: "Amazing here's hoping for a win tomorrow. Good luck, Sunderland."

Harper Gillian said: "Amazing night. There was no trouble. Tucked up in bed now waiting, if I can sleep. So excited for Wembley - hayway the lads x"

Ste Lafferty said: "Good luck Sunderland. Hope this is a small step on a road to get you back in the top flight."

Ian Fraser We really are the best fans in the world

Ashleigh Hughes said: "Makes me proud to be from the North East"

Melanie Jane Corrigan said: "Us North East people are the best, most friendly people in the UK

"I am a Newcastle supporter but really hope Sunderland win tomorrow for my dear friends xx"