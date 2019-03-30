Sunderland at Wembley: Meet the fan making a 9,400-mile journey to cheer on the Lads

While the trip to Wembley will be a long one for many Sunderland fans, there is one supporters who is travelling farther than most to see the Black Cats play Portsmouth in the Checkatrade Trophy final on Sunday.

Mike Allan, 75, will be making the 9,400-mile journey from Cairns, Australia to honour a vow he made after missing out on each of the club’s last five appearances at the national stadium.

Mike, who has worked at sea since 1960, emigrated with his wife and three children to Sydney on the day Neil Armstrong walked on the moon in 1969, but has followed his childhood team closely ever since.

He said: "When we beat Leeds in 1973 I was in Gladstone working as a tug master and couldn’t go and I swore that when they were next at Wembley and I wasn’t working I would go.

"Each time we made it to Wembley I would be away on a ship somewhere else.

"I never thought the stars would align. When you are at sea and away for a long time, it is nearly impossible to coordinate for big events.

"Win or lose, it’s an experience I’ve wanted to have ever since I started following the team and it will be an unforgettable trip."

Mike was born in Glasgow but moved to Sunderland in 1946 aged three and attended his first match, against Bolton, in 1948.

And he is confident that the final will mark the beginning of more optimistic times after recent struggles.

He said: "Up until the start of this season it has been pretty depressing news every year but I’m encouraged by the new owners.

"I’m really excited for Sunday and I think it shows that we have some brighter times ahead.

"My wife and I are back in August, so I’ll hopefully see them again then.

"I hope we will be a Championship club by then!"

Despite the distance, Mike has been a close follower of the side and is an international member.

During his time abroad, he has watched his club in some very remote places.

He said: "It’s tough following abroad. We used to have to wait until Monday for the results in the pre-internet days.

"I remember cheering on Sunderland against Liverpool with a fellow pilot on a tiny television in Point Samson, which only has about 150 people.

"He was in his Liverpool strip, I was in my Sunderland kit.

"That passion for the club never leaves you."