Sunderland at Wembley: Jordan Henderson sends good luck message ahead of Checkatrade Trophy Final

Ha’way The Lads! That was the good luck message to Sunderland ahead of the Checkatrade Trophy Final from one of the city’s World Cup stars.

Sunderland’s very own Jordan Henderson sent his best wishes to the Black Cats on the night he won a Best of Wearside Award.

Sunderland Echo Managing Editor Gavin Foster, Brian Henderson, father of Jordan Henderson, Claire Virge CSR and Sponsorship Manager of the BGL Group and former Sunderland footballer Kevin Ball.

More than 300 guests at the Stadium of Light watched as Jordan - and fellow England star Jordan Pickford - were honoured with the Special Award for their heroics at the 2018 World Cup.

Jordan Henderson’s family were at the event and relayed a message from the Liverpool star to the massed audience.

He said: “It is always an honour to receive an award but it is extremely special when it is from your home fans and your home supporters.

“I would like to thank everyone for their support over the years.”

Most of all, I wish our team all the luck in the world for Wembley on Sunday and hope they come back with the trophy. Ha’way The Lads Jordan Henderson

Jordan congratulated all the other winners on what was a very special night for Sunderland.

And then he had the audience cheering with his message to Jack Ross’s team.

“Most of all,” he said, “I wish our team all the luck in the world for Wembley on Sunday and hope they come back with the trophy. Ha’way The Lads.”

But Jordan’s stirring message, which brought cheers and applause from the audience, wasn’t the only Wembley reference on a night of inspiration.

Celebrating Sunderland's achievements so far this season.

Awards compere Alfie Joey got the crowd in the football mood when he did a selfie and had the audience saying ‘cheeeeesy chips!” as he scanned round the room.

And guest entertainer Thomas Mouse Smith kept the atmosphere going with a great rendition of ‘Will Grigg’s On Fire’ among his repertoire.

It was a night for heroes on and off the pitch.

The evening’s proceedings opened with a tribute to SAFC and the way the new regime had transformed the club’s fortunes.

Kevin Ball and Brian Henderson, father of Jordan Henderson, get up to collect the Special Awards given to the two Jordans - Henderson and Pickford.

And then came the awards when winners galore collected trophies from Children of Courage to the Local Hero, Green Champion to Child of Achievement, and Community Group to Volunteer of the Year.

The Sunderland Echo was there to cover it all and to grab interviews with each of the winners.

This year’s awards had some amazing backers. They were headline sponsor BGL Group, partner sponsor Gentoo and category sponsors Stagecoach, Calsonic Kansei, Audi, and Northern. Our thanks to them all, and congratulations to all the winners.