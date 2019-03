Police and Sunderland fans have been partying together in London ahead of the Checkatrade Trophy final at Wembley.

Tens of thousands of fans descended on the capital today ahead of the big game - and they have been having a great time with the police in place to make sure everyone is safe. Both the Metropolitan Police Football Unit and the SAFC Policing Team from Northumbria Police have had warm words for fans, with tales of free cuppas and "karaoke".