Sunderland at Wembley: Fans share their excitement at Checkatrade Trophy smei-final win

“It’s fantastic.”

Fans Museum founder Michael Ganley is over the moon after his beloved Sunderland AFC secured a trip to Wembley later this month.

“I’m speechless,” he said.

The Black Cats comfortably saw off Bristol Rovers to secure a Checkatrade Trophy final clash with Portsmouth at the national stadium on Sunday, March 31.

Michael screened the game at the museum, and the celebrations were joined by a man with his own very special memories of Wembley.

“I cracked a cork with Bobby Kerr at the final whistle,” said Michael.

“You could just see the joy in his face, you could see how much it means to him still.”

The EFL Trophy - to give it its proper name - may not be the most prestigious competition in football, but Michael is confident a win on Mother’s Day will still be a massive boost for the club and the city.

“If we win, everybody in Sunderland is going to be ecstatic,” he said.

“Even the people who have no passion for footballs will see how much it means to the city.

“It is great, not just for the football club but for the city as well.

“Now the fun really begins, with all the planning and the organisation. It is going to be a hell of a two-and-a-half weeks.”

A Love Supreme writer Paul Dobson was at Tuesday night’s semi-final at the Memorial Stadium.

“It is not a big place and for a semi-final, it was quite odd there were so few people there,” he said.

“But at least with 2,000 Sunderland fans there, the away end was quite full.

“I think there are still a few people who can’t quite believe it,” he said.

Paul believes taking part in the competition has been good for the team.

“Winning games builds a winning mentality,” he said.

“If you win, you want to take that on to the next game.”

The victory had meant a lot to one home-grown Sunderland player in particular, said Paul: “Grant Leadbitter was smiling all over his face,” he said.

“He has come back home and he’s got to Wembley within six weeks.”

Dr Amy Pearson, a Lecturer in Psychology, at the University of Sunderland, said a win would have an impact across the city.

“Should the team do well, the city is likely to be full of cheer and celebration,” she said.

“When teams win, supporters (who are part of the in-group) share in the joy. They see it as an achievement for the group rather than just the individuals.

“Social identity theory tells us that we prefer members of our own groups - our team - rather than those in out-groups - the opposite team.

“Social identity theory also tells us that when our in-group do well, we engage in what is called BIRG-ing - Basking in Reflected Glory.”

“Its going to be a tough game for Sunderland. They haven’t won a game at Wembley since 1973 despite being back five times.

“The high stakes will be on the players’ minds, and we know that feeling like we’re being scrutinised can impact on performance.

“If stress levels are too high we can struggle to perform, even when we’re doing something we’re really good at. However, knowing that the fans are there cheering them on and hoping for a win is sure to give them a boost.”