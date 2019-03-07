Sunderland at Wembley: Extra trains announced for Checkatrade Trophy final clash

Extra train services are planned to help the red and white army reach Wembley for Sunderland's Checkatrade Trophy football final with Portsmouth.

Grand Central, which runs daily services between the city and London's King's Cross railway station, has confirmed that it will run an additional service to the capital the day before the Sunday, March 31, clash.

An extra train will also head north to Sunderland on Monday, April 1, to cater for the legions of Black Cats fans expected to stay over on final night.

A Grand Central spokesman said on Thursday evening: “Congratulations to Sunderland AFC for reaching the Checkatrade Trophy final against Portsmouth at Wembley on Sunday, March 31, and we’re delighted to help Sunderland fans get to and from the capital for this important game.

“We can confirm that we will be putting on an additional service from Sunderland to London Kings Cross on the morning of Saturday 30th March and another from London King’s Cross to Sunderland around midday on the Monday 1st April.

“Exact timings and ticket prices will be confirmed nearer the time and passengers wishing to travel on these services are advised to follow updates on our website and social media channels, Twitter: @GC_Rail and Facebook: /grandcentralrail."

The firm, which is also running trains on final day itself, is urging passengers to book train tickets up in advance.

The spokesman added: “All Grand Central services across the weekend will be exceptionally busy and therefore we strongly advise passengers not to travel without a seat reservation.”

Further details will also appear on our final travel page on our www.sunderlandecho.com website or by logging on to www.grandcentralrail.com