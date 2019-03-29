Sunderland at Wembley: City sends out good luck message as it prepares to light up landmarks red and white

Ha'way the lads!

That's the message of encouragement sent by city leaders as they get ready to cheer on Sunderland AFC in the Checkatrade Trophy final at Wembley Stadium this Sunday.

The roadside electronic display boards in and out the city have already been updated to read ‘Ha’way the Lads - A safe and winning journey to Wembley’ as 40,000 fans get ready to make the journey to the capital.

Two signs are stationed on the A1231 near Ferryboat Lane, with one on the A183 Chester Road and the other on the A690 Durham Road.

Civic landmarks will also be lit up in red and white this weekend as a show of support, as the Black Cats prepare to face Portsmouth.

Sunderland City Council leader Councillor Graeme Miller.

The Northern Spire, Keel Square, Fulwell Mill, the White lighthouse at Seaburn and portal at the entrance to Roker Pier will all be lit up in the team colours tomorrow evening and Sunday night.

Sunderland City Council leader Coun Graeme Miller said: “Our city is proud of our sporting history and the achievements of our wonderful football club as we look forward to our sporting future.

“We wanted to show our support as they prepare for yet another cup final appearance at Wembley, and lighting up the city helps demonstrate this to everybody in the strongest possible way.

The Northern Spire Bridge will be lit up in red and white to mark Sunderland's place in the Checkatrade Trophy final.

“Football fans across the world will see Sunderland AFC back at the world home of the beautiful game this weekend, which is exactly where they belong.”

