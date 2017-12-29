Sunderland animal rescue group overwhelmed by generous donations

A Wearside animal rescue group has been left overwhelmed by the amount of support it has received from caring people in the community.

Happier Days For Strays, based at Ferry Farm Boarding Kennels, in Sunderland, held a shoe box appeal for animals that either have no home or are out with foster carers at Christmas.

Happier Days For Strays shoe box appeal.

The campaign was a success with the organisation managing to collect more than 100 boxes filled with food and gifts for pets - including hats and gloves for their owners if they are also in need.

Generous members of the public dropped off the shoe boxes at various locations including the Doggie Diner in Washington, and the Happier Days For Strays charity shop on Hylton Road, following an appeal on Facebook.

Boxes also went to people fostering dogs on its behalf, as well as organisations including the Salvation Army.

Lisa Scott, 47, who founded the non-profitable charitable company more than two years ago, said she was delighted with the success of the appeal.

Happier Days For Strays gave shoe boxes to dogs at Christmas.

She said: “I am overwhelmed by the amount of support we have had.

“We have beat our fundraising target from last year, raising more than £10,000 to pay the bills.

“Although we are struggling at the moment because we have had that many dogs.

“We have had our biggest intake this year, and rehomed 300 dogs this year.”

Happier Days For Strays relies on donations and never turns away animals in need, even paying for their veterinary treatment.

Lisa, who also runs Pet Taxi’s business in Sunderland, added: “We are going for charity status after Christmas and are always looking for donations so that we can keep paying for things like vets bills.

“We look after stray dogs until they find owners at our kennels and we also run a foster scheme where we look after dogs if their owners are in hospital and have no family to care for them, so that they don’t have to lose them.

“We have a foster list of people who look after the dogs and we go out with them to make sure they are OK.

“We have long and short term fosterers and we are always looking for people to add to our foster list.

“We are also looking for volunteers to help look after the dogs in the kennels, they are all looking for a home apart from the foster scheme ones.”

If anyone would like to volunteer to be a foster carer, or to donate, please contact Happier Days For Strays via Facebook.

Alternatively call: 07761743707 or visit: http://www.happierdaysforstrays.org.uk