Sunderland and South Tyneside Camra branch hosts annual beer and cider festival

An annual beer and cider festival is making its Point by returning to its new home for the second year in a row.

The Sunderland and South Tyneside branch of the Campaign for Real Ale (Camra) will again be held at The Point, at the junction of Holmeside and Park Lane, Sunderland city centre, this weekend.

Previously held at the Bonded Warehouse since 2009, the event needed a new home last year after the Low Street venue closed down.

Michael Wynne, the branch Camra chairman, declared the move a success and added: "One of the advantages is the large amount of seating we have at the Point."

This year's drinks list provisionally features 32 real ales and 11 real ciders and perries.

Mr Wynne added: "Both of our local breweries, Darwin and Maxim, will have beers available.

"Other North East breweries present include Camerons, Stables, Hadrian Border and Mordue."

"The rest of the beer order includes beers from Scotland, Yorkshire and a first in the area, Hooded Ram, from the Isle of Man."

This year is the 10th festival to be held with Sunderland Camra itself founded in 1977 after breaking away from the County Durham branch.

South Tyneside members joined in the early 1980s after defecting from the Tyneside and Northumberland branch.



This week's festival is open from noon till 11pm on Thursday and Friday and from noon until 7pm on Saturday or earlier "if the beer runs out".

Admission is £3 including a half-pint glass and a souvenir programme.

Entry is reduced for Camra members with a valid membership card to £1.

Beer tokens cost £1.65 for a half pint while stronger beer and ciders 6% and over will be sold by third of a pint.

The event will also raise cash for nominated charity the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI).

Further details are available at www.sundfest.camra.org.uk

