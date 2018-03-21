Sunderland and South Shields to enjoy share of BT jobs boost

Sunderland and South Shields will both enjoy a share of nearly 150 new jobs to be created in the region by communications giant BT.

The company aims to fill around 145 new apprenticeship and graduate posts across the North East as part of a larger United Kingdom drive "to recruit the best tech talent available".

Around 1,300 people will be employed nationwide in a number of different roles from TV production, engineering and customer service to cyber-security.

The North-East posts will be divided between sites in Sunderland, South Shields, Darlington, Newcastle, North Tyneside and Middlesbrough with positions in customer service, HR, project management and engineering up for grabs.

Thirteen customer service positions will be created at BT's EE base in Doxford Park, Sunderland with another two jobs in human resources available in South Shields.

Simon Yellowley, chair of BT’s regional board in the North East, said: “This recruitment is more great news for our region. It underlines the leading role that BT plays in communities across the North East and is a tribute to the quality of our local staff.

"They play a vital role in providing essential products and services for the households and businesses of the North East, as well as, of course, being part of these local communities themselves.

“As one of the region’s leading employers and investors, BT is committed to providing high quality jobs and careers and this latest recruitment will help ensure we deliver the best possible services for the people of the North East.”

Gavin Patterson, chief executive of BT, added: “We’re proud to be leading the industry by investing in training a huge number of people in the digital skills that the UK economy so vitally needs.

“BT has a rich history of innovation, and it’s an incredibly exciting time to be joining the company as we look towards growing our cyber-security business, developing 5G technologies and enhanced TV content.

“Our apprenticeship and graduate scheme will equip people with the skills and on the job training they will need to succeed in the future.

“I’m looking forward to welcoming all our new recruits into the business.”

The Prime Minister, Theresa May, also welcomed the announcement, adding: "More high-quality apprenticeships means more young people with the vital skills and training to take advantage of the economic opportunities of the future.

“Our modern industrial strategy, in conjunction with business, will help drive developments in fields like Artificial Intelligence and cyber technology – meaning more high-tech jobs and greater prosperity for people across the country.”

Applications can be made at https://www.btplc.com/Careercentre/earlycareers/apprentices/howtoapply/index.htm.